The Viennese singer-songwriter LOUISA SPECHT may still be an insider tip for some, but if you listen to her new EP “Vom Werden” (Sturm & Klang; release February 24th) you quickly come to the conclusion that it probably won’t stay that way for long.

It’s fair to say that being discovered by German singer-songwriter legend Konstantin Wecker and his label is an undeniable sign of quality Storm & Sound is promoted and then sprinkled over it from Südwestrundfunk (SWR) the ones awarded annually Promotional award of the best song list gets awarded. If you listen to the songs of the Viennese Louisa Specht, you immediately realize why this is so and why so many hymns of praise are written about her. Here is an artist whose musical language definitely stands out, who sings with an unmistakable voice, sets her own accents and knows how to turn music into an intense experience.

With her recently released new EP “Vom Werden”, the 26-year-old picks up seamlessly where she left off on her 2022 debut “Karussell”. What once again makes it part of their program is German-language pop music with depth and a sophisticated tone, poetic in the text, varied in the arrangement, rich in gripping melodies and stylistically open in the most beautiful form. The special thing about the five songs of the new EP is that they really all tell their own stories and unfold their own moods. Sometimes Louisa Specht lets it jazz in a charming way (“Manipulation”), then she dances lightly in three-four time (“Vom Werden”) or sensitively and deeply melancholically (“Fraglos”), the singer-songwriter simply knows every role perfectly and authentically to fill out

“Vom Werden” is a piece of music that wonderfully masters the balancing act between entertainment and aspirations. Louisa Specht plays songs that don’t leave you untouched and do something to you. And in the most positive sense. You don’t have to be a prophet to realize that you’ll be hearing more from this artist in the future.

Michael Ternai

Louisa Specht live

March 2nd, 2023, EP Release Party VOM BECOME, Café Caspar, Vienna

