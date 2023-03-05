By Editorial EL PILÓN

This Friday, the Superintendence of Public Services took control of the Empresa de Servicios Públicos de Valledupar, Emdupate.

In a private act, the manager in charge up to that moment, eduar gomez, handed over the legal representation to an official of the Superservicios. Later it was learned that Germán Ernesto González would be the new intervening manager from Emdupar.

González is a civil engineer from the Colombian School of Engineering Julio Garavito and a specialist in Sanitary Engineering from the National University of Colombia.

“WE WILL RETURN THE COMPANY”

the superintendent dagoberto quiroga of Public Services recognized that the idea is take back the company and then return itHowever, some processes must first be strengthened.

“We opted to take the company as an intervention with the purpose of saving her, despite the fact that the resolutions are normally for the purpose of liquidation. But that is not the purpose. The idea is to return it healthy when all the causes that led to intervention are overcome ”, noted the superintendent Dagoberto Quiroga.

According to the national official, decided to intervene the company ahead of time because the municipal administration did not comply with the improvement plan.

“What is sought is the salvation of the company. It is not privatization, as some say. The partner is the Government, is the State. An evaluation of the technical, financial, and administrative areas will be carried out, and once the analysis is finished, a plan must be made. I told the union that everything will be arranged with them. They are part of the company and have said they are going to collaborate”finished the superintendent.