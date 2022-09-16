DAZZLE FASHION’s women’s clothing brand DAZZLE and men’s clothing brand RAZZLE continued the “Magic Declaration of Love” and launched a joint autumn and winter series with “Fantastic Beasts” and “Harry Potter”. The joint series uses the classic patterns, scenes and characters in the magical world to recreate, and cleverly uses the popular images such as the beloved Sniff, Marauder’s map and the college logo through texture shading printing, overlapping positioning embroidery, Ribbon three-dimensional embroidery, 3D engraving and other techniques are applied to the smart and magical patterns of sweaters, T-shirts, retro college suits, windbreakers and other items; superimposed hand-made metal beads, complex stitching of multi-material yarns combined with thread-free intarsia technology , gives the silhouette knitwear a thin and 3-dimensional layer; the joint series realizes the fashion of the magical world with modern design, exquisite craftsmanship and high-quality texture.

DAZZLE FASHION has been committed to presenting the unique design concept of “contradiction and conflict aesthetics” for many years, whether it is DIAMOND DAZZLE who is well versed in oriental aesthetics and devoted to craftsmanship, DAZZLE which is exquisite, modern, confident and shining, or RAZZLE which is trendy and calm. He loves to constantly break through boundaries, explore the mysterious aesthetics that burst out in all kinds of conflicts, and inject magic power into innovation. 2022 Year of Magic, DAZZLE FASHION invites you to explore the magic power of love in your heart, create magic with love, magic continues to create love, promote the positive cycle of love, open self-talk, and accumulate the power of love.

The 2022 DAZZLE Magic Year will also create a special magic train pop-up store, which will also shine through the clouds and fog, and the three cities will be linked together to set off for love. Love creates magic, magic creates love, DAZZLE FASHION invites you to share the magic of love in your heart, and ride together.