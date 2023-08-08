Lucero Mijares’ Recovery Progress: An Update on the Brave Star’s Journey

Lucero Mijares, daughter of renowned singer Lucero, is on the road to recovery after a recent injury. The young actress, who is making her debut in the theatrical production of El Mago, suffered an unfortunate accident just weeks before the premiere. In a heartfelt message on social media, producer Juan Torres praised Lucero for her courage and dedication throughout this difficult time.

Torres shared a touching photo of himself with Lucero Mijares in a hospital bed, emphasizing that a star was born on the opening night of El Mago. He commended her for teaching everyone involved what it means to be brave and shine with one’s own light.

In a video posted on Instagram, Lucero herself provided an update on her daughter’s progress. She revealed that Lucero Mijares is no longer wearing a cast on her foot and will soon transition to using an orthopedic boot for the next couple of weeks. The doctor has given positive feedback and provided specific instructions for a full recovery.

Lucero expressed her gratitude for the support and encouragement from their fans during this challenging time. She assured everyone that her daughter is on the right path to complete recovery and thanked them for their unwavering support.

The recovery of Lucero Mijares is a testament to her strength and determination. Despite facing a setback shortly before her theatrical debut, she has shown resilience and inspiring courage. As she continues her journey to recovery, fans eagerly anticipate her return to the stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

