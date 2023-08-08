MLB Unveils 2023 Postseason Schedule: World Series to Begin on October 27

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the schedule for the 2023 postseason, which will kick off with four games of the Wild Card Series on October 3. The games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. Game 1 of the 2023 World Series, presented by Capital One, is set for October 27 and will be aired on FOX. The World Series will begin at the home stadium of the team with the best regular-season record. The Fall Classic’s 119th edition will see a change in venue for Game 3 on October 30. If necessary, Game 7 will be played on November 4.

The Divisional Series will take place between October 7 and October 14, with Game 5 potentially scheduled for October 13 and October 14. The matchups will be covered by different networks, with FOX and FS1 broadcasting the SDLA, and TBS broadcasting the SDLN games. The American League Championship Series will start on October 15 and will be televised on either FOX or FS1. On the other hand, the National League Championship Series will begin on October 16 and be broadcasted on TBS. Game 7 of the ALCS is slated for October 23, while the NLCS Game 7 is scheduled for October 24.

MLB.TV subscribers will be able to access all games aired on TBS, FOX, and FS1 by being authenticated subscribers through a participating pay-TV provider. Additionally, the Wild Card Series will be available through the ESPN app. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all MLB 2023 Postseason games, beginning with the Wild Card Series. MLB Network will exclusively broadcast the entire 2023 National League Division Series and National League Championship Series in Spanish.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Wild Card Series:

– Tuesday, October 3: Game 1 Wild Card Series A, LA; Game 1 Wild Card Series B, LA; Game 1 Wild Card Series A, NL; Game 1 Wild Card Series B, NL

– Wednesday, October 4: Game 2 Wild Card Series A, LA; Game 2 Wild Card Series B, LA; Game 2 Wild Card Series A, NL; Game 2 Wild Card Series B, NL

– Thursday, October 5: Game 3 Wild Card Series A, LA; Game 3 Wild Card Series B, LA; Game 3 Series Wild Cards A, NL; Game 3 Series Wild Cards B, NL

Divisional Series:

– Saturday, October 7: SDLA A, Game 1; SDLA B, Game 1; SDLN A, Game 1; SDLN B, Game 2

– Sunday, October 8: ALDS A Game 2; ALDS B Game 2

– Monday, October 9: SDLN A Game 2; SDLN B Game 2

– Tuesday, October 10: LADS A Game 3; LADS B Game 3

– Wednesday, October 11: SDLN A Game 3; SDLN B Game 3; SDLA A Game 4 (if needed); SDLA B Game 4 (if needed)

– Thursday, October 12: SDLN A, Game 4 (if necessary); SDLN B, Game 4 (if necessary)

– Friday, October 13: ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary); SDLA B, Game 5 (if necessary)

– Saturday, October 14: SDLN A, Game 5 (if necessary); SDLN B, Game 5 (if necessary)

Championship Series:

– Sunday, October 15: SCLA Game 1

– Monday, October 16: NLCS Game 1; LCS Game 2

– Tuesday, October 17: NLCS Game 2

– Wednesday, October 18: Game 3 ALCS

– Thursday, October 19: LCS Game 3; LCS Game 4

– Friday, October 20: LCS Game 4; LCS Game 5 (if necessary)

– Saturday, October 21: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

– Sunday, October 22: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)

– Monday, October 23: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary); LCS Game 7 (if necessary)

– Tuesday, October 24: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

World Series:

– Friday, October 27: Game 1 (home of the best record of the 2023 regular round)

– Saturday, October 28: Game 2 (home of the best record of the 2023 regular round)

– Monday, October 30: Game 3

– Tuesday, October 31: Game 4

– Wednesday, November 1: Game 5 (if applicable)

– Friday, November 3: Game 6 (if necessary, home of the best record from the 2023 regular round)

– Saturday, November 4: Game 7 (if necessary, home of the best record of the 2023 regular round)

Fans can look forward to an exciting postseason with the MLB providing various ways to watch and listen to the games.

