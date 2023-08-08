the police reassures users – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

A message is circulating on the web and says in essence that in the evening, at late hours, it is risky to take the Fucec Atikoumé – Gbossimé market section because criminals could attack you.

The National Police, through a press release, reassures the population and informs them that it has taken all the measures to strengthen security in the sector. It does not intend to leave, whatever the hour, impassable spaces for honest citizens.

The National Police remains available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. She recalls, moreover, that for such alerts, she can be entered directly on her Facebook page or on her numbers.

Rachel Doubidji

