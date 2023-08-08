Home » María Fernanda Angulo, director of the Unit for Victims in Chocó
News

María Fernanda Angulo, director of the Unit for Victims in Chocó

by admin
María Fernanda Angulo, director of the Unit for Victims in Chocó

María Fernanda Ángulo Amórtegui, a native of Buenaventura, assumed the position of director of the Chocó territorial directorate of the Unit for Victims. She was sworn in before the general secretary, Guillermo Martínez Daza.

Ángulo Amórtegui is a lawyer from the University of San Buenaventura and a territorial public administrator from the Higher School of Public Administration (ESAP).

He worked in the Land Restitution Unit (URT) and as support in the legal advisory office of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development.

See also  Authorities warn of several problems in the Porlón landfill

You may also like

Minister of Water Resources Discusses Key Defense Work...

Fairground area is to become greener from 2024

Social bond Asia-Pacific region has seen rare growth...

The Petro Government will present the labor reform...

Four men charged after fire at Bastei

The Russian ruble fell to a 16-month low...

New illegal burning of forest plantations in Cajibío,...

Hydrogen for Thyssenkrupp – Iqony project delayed

[포토] ‘It’s still hot’

Colombian Drug Trafficker ‘Otoniel’ Sentenced to 45 Years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy