María Fernanda Angulo, director of the Unit for Victims in Chocó

María Fernanda Ángulo Amórtegui, a native of Buenaventura, assumed the position of director of the Chocó territorial directorate of the Unit for Victims. She was sworn in before the general secretary, Guillermo Martínez Daza.

Ángulo Amórtegui is a lawyer from the University of San Buenaventura and a territorial public administrator from the Higher School of Public Administration (ESAP).

He worked in the Land Restitution Unit (URT) and as support in the legal advisory office of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development.

