Rays Sign Outfielder Raimel Tapia to Minor League Contract After Release from Brewers

Title: Rays Sign Outfielder Raimel Tapia to Minor League Contract

Date: [Insert Date]

The Tampa Bay Rays have officially announced the signing of outfielder Raimel Tapia to a minor league contract, marking his third team this season. Tapia, who hails from the Dominican Republic, recently parted ways with the Milwaukee Brewers after being released a few weeks ago.

Tapia initially began the 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox, where he had a batting average of .264, with one home run, 10 RBIs, six stolen bases, and a .701 OPS in 39 games. Despite signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason, Tapia was designated for assignment on June 5 and subsequently released six days later.

Following his departure from the Red Sox, Tapia found a new opportunity with the Milwaukee Brewers on June 14. However, his performance with the Brewers saw a decline, with a batting average of .173, two home runs, three RBIs, two stolen bases, and a .555 OPS in 20 games.

Unfortunately, Tapia’s time with the Brewers was short-lived as he was again designated for assignment on July 22. Opting for free agency instead of accepting a minor league assignment, Tapia now finds himself as part of the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

Notably, since his trade from the Colorado Rockies in the spring of 2022, the 29-year-old outfielder has maintained a batting average of .256, with an on-base percentage of .296 and a slugging percentage of .369 in 187 major league games.

The Rays organization will be hoping that Tapia can regain his form and provide valuable contributions both on and off the field. As a left-handed slugger, his addition to the team’s roster could potentially provide a boost to the Rays’ offensive capabilities.

With the Rays’ commitment to player development, Tapia will have the opportunity to fine-tune his skills in the minor leagues before potentially making an impact at the major league level. Time will tell if Tapia’s tenure with the Rays proves to be a successful one.