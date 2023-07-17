Home » The Ashes: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson for England in fourth Test
Sports

The Ashes: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson for England in fourth Test

by admin
The Ashes: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson for England in fourth Test

England have recalled James Anderson for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, in place of Ollie Robinson.

The 40-year-old, who is England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, is the only change from the side that won at Headingley in the third Test.

Moeen Ali will bat at number three, allowing Harry Brook to return to five.

Australia, who lead the series 2-1 with two Tests to play, only need to draw at Old Trafford to retain the Ashes.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

More to follow.

See also  Chess game suspected of cheating with smart anal beads - IT and Sports - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

The new Bologna shirts by Macron

The Pass’Sport sports practice assistance system will be...

Blue Jays Sweep Diamondbacks with Late-Inning Heroics from...

Famous players in Serie C and Serie D:...

Hairdresser about the magic of Czech tennis. Princess...

Inter: from Barella to Dimarco, the big names...

Tennis: Ofner continues to climb in the world...

The 14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic says defeat by Carlos...

Texas Rangers Complete Sweep of Cleveland Guardians with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy