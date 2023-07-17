The Ashes: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson for England in fourth Test

England have recalled James Anderson for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, in place of Ollie Robinson.

The 40-year-old, who is England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, is the only change from the side that won at Headingley in the third Test.

Moeen Ali will bat at number three, allowing Harry Brook to return to five.

Australia, who lead the series 2-1 with two Tests to play, only need to draw at Old Trafford to retain the Ashes.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

More to follow.

