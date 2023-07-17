Prosecutor concerned about increase in femicides in Colombia

At least 213 femicides were committed in Colombia between January 1 and May 5, according to the Dynamic Report on Feminicides Colombia, published this Sunday by the Attorney General’s Office (Public Ministry).

The agency detailed in a statement that in 37.5% of the cases the person who committed the crime was known to the victim, while 51% of the crimes were perpetrated with firearms.

For this reason, “he reiterated his concern regarding the increase in cases of violence against women and the occurrence of femicides” which shows that “The escalation of violence and the violation of Human Rights not only occurs in situations of public order and citizen insecurity in the territories, but it has escalated and permeated in a worrying way in the figures of violence” of genre.

Likewise, according to figures reported by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and collected by the Public Ministry, in the first five months of the year, 19,606 cases of domestic violence against women were registered.

8,511 legal medical examinations were also carried out for alleged sexual crimes. For this reason, the Attorney General’s Office established 238 special agencies, 114 prioritization alerts and 4,142 alerts that are derived from the cases of women who are valued by Legal Medicine to that body.

This mechanism, he added to the information, “allows the attorney or agent of the competent authority to generate an alert to intervene in the case as a matter of priority.