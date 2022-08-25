On August 25, the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee and a collective study meeting of the theoretical study center group to convey the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning, and to study the “Provisions for Preventing and Punishing Statistical Falsification and Fraudulent Inspectors” and other documents, conveying Study the spirit of the National Cultural Relics Work Conference, study the implementation measures of our city, and arrange and deploy work such as comprehensive and strict governance of the party, epidemic prevention and control, flood control, and aerospace industry development. Fang Hongwei, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning, with the study and implementation of the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on his inspection in Shaanxi, and comprehensively implement “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the economy must be developed.” To be safe”, implement the new development concept in a complete, accurate and comprehensive manner, unswervingly promote high-quality development, accelerate the construction of Qinchuangyuan’s innovation-driven platform, thoroughly implement the plan for multiplying pillar industries and innovative enterprises, and plan cities scientifically and rationally The production space, living space, and ecological space will be improved, and people’s livelihood such as employment, education, medical care, pension, housing, etc. will be done well with heart and soul, consolidate the trend of economic recovery, and strive to complete the goals and tasks of the year.

The meeting emphasized that the city has ushered in a new round of rainfall recently. All departments at all levels in the city must always tighten the string of “disaster prevention and rescue”, strengthen supervision and inspection, make up for shortcomings and weaknesses, keep an eye on key nodes, and take good measures. Implement it and do our best to fight the tough battle of flood control. It is necessary to strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty system, strengthen multi-departmental consultation and judgment, comprehensively investigate potential safety hazards, strengthen emergency drills, scientifically and timely make early warning and forecasting of mountain torrents and debris flows, and immediately transfer and avoid danger in case of distress, so as to effectively protect the lives of the people Property security.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to deeply understand the extreme importance of doing a good job in statistical work, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for statistics in accordance with the law, attach importance to and support statistical supervision, and promote the rectification of feedback from national statistical inspectors. It is necessary to further enhance the supervision efficiency, establish and improve the statistical supervision and disciplinary inspection, inspection, audit and other coordination and cooperation mechanisms, and serve the overall situation of high-quality development with high-efficiency statistical supervision.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in the protection of cultural relics with high quality, adhere to the protection of the first, increase the protection of historical and cultural heritage, cultural relics in museums, and revolutionary cultural relics, carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, inherit the red gene, and truly be responsible to history and the people. Responsible and responsible for future generations. It is necessary to do a good job in the activation, display and utilization of cultural relics with open thinking and innovative methods, and vigorously promote the activation of cultural relics in ideas, habits, and actions, entering work, life, and the people, and constantly enriching people’s spiritual culture Life.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to deeply comprehend and accurately understand the guidelines and policies for epidemic prevention and control determined by the CPC Central Committee, and to prevent the epidemic based on stabilizing the economy and ensuring safety. Steady and healthy economic and social development. It is necessary to comprehensively review the pre-epidemic prevention and control work, organize professionals and use professional perspectives to conduct in-depth research on the law of virus mutation and transmission, do a good job in checking and filling gaps, continuously improve the scientific and precise level of epidemic prevention and control, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. Impact. We must make every effort to do a good job in the next step of preventing foreign imports and domestic rebounds, highlighting the prevention and control of international flights and the inspection and control of returning and returning personnel, strictly implement normalized epidemic prevention and control measures, and consolidate the “quartet of responsibilities” to ensure that every street, Each store has someone responsible and supervised, making epidemic prevention and control a conscious habit of the whole society.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the leading and guaranteeing role of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, to implement the requirements of comprehensive and strict governance of the party into the practice of doing well in the three major events, to implement scientific, precise, prudent and effective supervision, discipline and accountability, and to normalize long-term governance. Effectively promote the study and education of party history, solidly carry out special actions to build a work style and build a clean Xi’an, and promote the implementation of major decisions of the Party Central Committee in Xi’an. We must adhere to the party’s management of talents, do a solid job in the work of talents in the new era, make great efforts to retain talents, cultivate, introduce and make good use of talents in an all-round way, actively create an environment where talents are recognized, loved, respected and used, and a strong magnetic field of talent gathering must be created. Let all kinds of talents settle down, feel at ease and work in Xi’an.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully recognize that the aerospace industry is an important engine of high-end manufacturing, and is where the potential and momentum of building a strong industrial city lie. It is necessary to increase investment and support, and vigorously promote the expansion of the aerospace industry, improve quality and efficiency, expand industrial clusters, enhance innovation capabilities, build a good cooperation platform, and implement the multiplication plan for the city’s pillar industries with the multiplication of the aerospace industry. Provide strong support.

He Xinglong, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press