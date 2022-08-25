Huawei will hold a launch event for the Mate50 series on September 6, 2022. And if nothing else, Apple’s iPhone 14 series conference will also be held around September 6. The two conferences are very short apart, and may even be on the same day. Some time ago, I briefly summarized the rumors and rumors of the iPhone 14 series, but seeing that the Huawei Mate50 series is getting closer and closer, isn’t it a bit overwhelming to arrange a revelations collection for Huazi?

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

So today’s article is also a collection of information about the hot Mate50 series, hoping to give everyone a general understanding of this new Huawei phone before watching the press conference.

This time, I won’t talk about the appearance first, but I want to talk to you about the processors of the Mate50 series.

Rumors about what processor will be used in Huawei’s new phone can be said to be flying all over the sky. For example, some people say that the Mate50 series will also be equipped with the magic-modified Kirin 9000 processor…

No, this Songshan Lake is about to be emptied, right?

And Kirin 9000 has had two variants before, namely Kirin 9000E and Kirin 9000L.

Both of these two chips are slightly cut on the basis of the Kirin 9000. The performance is slightly inferior but the problem is not serious. They have been used in Huawei Mate40E Pro and other models, and a small amount of supply has been released.

As for the Mate50 series this time, some rumors say that it will be equipped with the Kirin 9000S processor. Just looking at the name, you know that it is another magical change.

But from the actual situation, according to several new phones released by Huawei in the past year, Huawei will most likely be equipped with Qualcomm’s 4G series processors this time…

According to the revelations of the blogger @王子百石通, the specific model is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8. Note that it is not the latest TSMC Snapdragon 8+, but the version manufactured by Samsung…

Unless Huawei can become a true dragon master, its power consumption and heat will only make the Mate50 series a new generation of hand warmers.

I still hope that Huawei can at least use the 4G Snapdragon 8+ processor. Although I think it is unlikely, I welcome Huawei to slap me in the face at the press conference.

As for the appearance, Huawei’s official posters have shown relevant elements, and online renderings are also available, which are not much different from the previously exposed appearance, except that the golden ring on the poster is added.

The combination of the black body and the golden ring is really a flagship machine, and it can be seen that some design languages ​​of previous generations are used.

But I think the overall recognition value is still slightly inferior to the star ring design of Mate40…

The lens module is placed in a ring, and the embellishment design with the word Leica in the middle is a classic of a generation, taking into account both beauty and recognition.

The Mate50 RS series will continue to use the previous design, and the shape of the lens module is similar to an octagon.

As for the front… bangs?

I didn’t quite believe it at first, but after looking around on the Internet, I found that various renderings did choose Liu Haiping.

The Renaissance is not impossible. After all, as long as there are enough things on the front, it can only fit with a bang like the iPhone.

But the iPhone next door managed to get rid of the bangs, and this wave of two-way rushes belongs to…

In addition, according to the blogger @Digital Chat Station, a new flagship may use BOE’s new drill-like flexible screen, which supports 1 to 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, and supports up to 2160PWM high-frequency dimming. All aspects belong to the flagship level. .

At the same time, due to the use of a new substrate, the power consumption of this screen will be reduced by 15% compared with the previous generation, the service life will be increased by 10%, and other aspects will also be improved to a certain extent.

Most of the models that use this screen are the Huawei Mate50 series.

Finally, let’s talk about one of Huawei’s signatures – video.

As we all know, the cooperation between Huawei and Leica has ended. Now Leica’s new partner is Xiaomi. Many people feel sorry for Huawei.

Although there is no Leica color blessing, Huawei’s own software and hardware accumulation and technical strength are there. Even without Leica, it is estimated that the level will not be bad.

What’s more, some time ago, Huawei announced to start anew and created the Huawei Imaging XMAGE brand.

It can also be seen from the renderings on the Internet that the lens module has the word XMAGE inside.

The Mate50 series may be equipped with a standard three-camera combination of ultra-wide-angle, main camera and periscope, but the specific parameters are still unclear.

According to the revelations from the blogger @Digital Chat Station, the Mate50 series will have a new technology that is not the first but innovative.

What is the specific technology, I think it may be variable aperture technology.

It is not Huawei’s first to have a physical variable aperture on a mobile phone. The Samsung Galaxy S9 used this technology, but at that time it could only switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4.

According to the previously exposed Huawei patent map, this time the variable aperture should increase by a few gears, but the specific effect will not be known until the actual hand.

The rest such as 3D face recognition, wireless charging and 66W wired charging start have also been revealed to varying degrees, which are all basic operations.

Of course, the Mate50 series is also likely to be equipped with the already released HarmonyOS 3 system, but it does not rule out that more new features will be released at that time.

By the way, according to the revelations from @Factory Director Shi Guan, the difference from Apple’s still recording the conference is that Huawei chose to live stream offline this time.

In addition, other Huawei devices may also be released together, such as the smart watch Watch GT 4 series, and new devices such as tablets and laptops are not ruled out.

After all, according to the style of Huawei’s chaotic stewing conference in the past two years, it feels a bit unaccustomed to only send a mobile phone…

The above is the preview of this Huawei Mate50 series conference. In general, apart from the unsatisfactory processor, we need not say the rest. Huawei will also find a way to use its housekeeping skills.

With Apple’s growing share of the mobile phone market, everyone began to hope to see a formidable opponent appear to take care of Brother Guozi.

And this powerful opponent, I don’t need to say that everyone knows it, is Huawei.

The Mate50 series is not even as simple as the replacement of flagship mobile phones. It is regarded as the savior that may save the gradually sluggish mobile phone market.

An old acquaintance analyst Guo Mingji also said that if the response of the Huawei Mate50 series is good enough, it should have an encouraging effect on the domestic high-end mobile phone market, which will help reduce the impact of the downward cycle of the consumer electronics market.

No matter how things go, and how the overall quality of the Mate50 series is, one thing is for sure:

Huawei really needs the Mate50 series, and so does the mobile phone market.