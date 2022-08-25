Home Entertainment 35-year-old Liu Yifei took photos of her online friend Tang Yan for eight consecutive years to celebrate her birthday-People-cnBeta.COM
by admin
August 25 is Liu Yifei’s 35th birthday. She herself just posted a few photos on social platforms, but she still attracted many netizens to celebrate her birthday. In the photo, Liu Yifei is wearing a long yellow speckled dress, next to three cute animals, a white Samoyed, a black and white kitten sitting next to her, and a Dalmatian dog behind her. Very dignified atmosphere.

As a good best friend, Tang Yan also celebrated her birthday for the 8th consecutive year on social platforms, and then Liu Yifei also responded to Tang Yan, saying: Thank you, Dear Drop Tangtang.

The Six Princesses of CCTV also arranged films to celebrate their birthday. Today, five films starring Liu Yifei were screened in a row, namely: “Three Lives Three Worlds Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms”, “The Third Kind of Love”, “A Chinese Ghost Story”, “Love in May” “, “Feng Huo Fang Fei”, the last movie at the end is “Princess Qian Qian”, just Liu Yifei’s nickname is Qian Qian.

