Hebei News Network (Hebei Daily reporter Wang Weihong) On the evening of September 29, in the 18th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, the Cangzhou Lions defeated Wuhan Yangtze River 4:1 and won two consecutive victories.

Cangzhou Lions foreign aid Oscar (middle) shoots in the game.Xinhua News Agency

In the last round, the Cangzhou Lions defeated the three towns of Wuhan 4:3, giving the leaders of the Chinese Super League their first defeat this season, and they are full of momentum. In the game, several foreign players from the Cangzhou Lions performed well. Kante scored all the team’s goals, and staged the 13th big four in the history of the Chinese Super League. Wuhan Yangtze River is one of the Cangzhou Lions’ relegation opponents. Before this game, the team was ahead of the Cangzhou Lions in the standings with a 2-point advantage.

After the start of the game, Wuhan Changjiang scored the first goal in just 4 minutes. The Cangzhou Lions then stepped up their offensive and tied the score in the 19th minute with Oscar’s header assisted by Owusu’s volley. The Cangzhou Lions became more and more brave since then, and scored two consecutive goals before the end of the first half to overtake the score. In the 41st minute, Oscar and Kante played a wall-to-wall coordination, and the former broke into the penalty area and blasted the goal from a small angle; in the 45th minute, Owusu dribbled the ball into the penalty area forcibly, passed the defender and volleyed from the far corner to score.

After changing sides to fight again, the two sides’ offense and defense are still fierce. In the 79th minute, the Cangzhou Lions expanded their lead again. Kante passed the defender and sent a pass. Oscar quickly inserted the shot and succeeded. In the end, the Cangzhou Lions defeated the Wuhan Yangtze River Team 4:1. After this game, the Cangzhou Lions overtook Wuhan Yangtze River by 1 point and temporarily ranked 14th in the Chinese Super League standings.

“I really did not expect such a result in the last two games. I think we deserve to win the game tonight, and our players have performed better and better.” After the game, Cangzhou Lions coach Sa Bridge said that although the team won two games, the next thing to do is to prepare for the next game.