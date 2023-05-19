LUCIFER STAR MACHINE

The Satanic Age

(Punk Rock | Rock ’n‘ Roll ) Label: The Sign Records

Format: (LP, CD)

Release: 07.04.2023

You might think the Londoners are a wild Death Metal band, but far from it LUCIFER STAR MACHINE revel in the dirty pig skirt of Scandinavian role models TURBONEGRO, THE HELLACOPTERS or the BACKYARD BABIES without forgetting the influence of MISFITS and Co. With “The Satanic Age” the meanwhile fifth album of the band, which is meanwhile based in Germany, is available.

And after an almost classic spoken intro, the gentlemen rock right away with the title track and more than officially. The songs shine with catchy melodies, but still have enough corners and edges to get a lasting hold in the auditory canals, technically finely staged by none other than Rat Scabies from the punk legends THE DAMNED.

The driving “Black Axe”, which squints towards HC punk, is pleasantly reminiscent of the grandiose and always hugely underestimated band from Kiel SMOKE BLOW and LUCIFER STAR MACHINE are recommended for a support slot on the meanwhile rare but all the more legendary appearances of the people around Jack Letten (also known as ERIK COHEN) and MC Straßenköter and represents one of the highlights of the entertaining record. Only to follow suit a little later with the lightning-fast “Purgatory Souls” and the anthemic “The Life You Dread”.

With “The Satanic Age” LUCIFER STAR MACHINE deliver a hell of a rocking record that spreads a lot of fun and, above all, good mood. Definitely a must-buy for fans anyway, if you can relate to one of the bands mentioned, you should definitely risk more than one ear.

Tracklist „The Satanic Age“

1. Inauguration Of Lucifer (Intro)

2. Satanic Age

3. Psychic Vampires (feat. Sparky)

4. Cunt Of Destruction

5. Black Axe

6. I Wanted Everything

7. Censorshipped

8. Purgatory Souls

9. Hard Luck Mary (feat. Kit Swing)

10. Live Another day

11. Naked City

12. The Life You Dread

13. Till Death

Total playing time: 36:51

LUCIFER STAR MACHINE – The Satanic Age Line Up Tor Abyss (Vocals) Mickey Negro (Guitar) Mighty Ramon (Guitar) Benny Zin (Bass) Captain Fettsau (Drums)

