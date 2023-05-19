D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in opening

The 27 day of the D1-LONATO started this Friday. Kakadl beat Unisport de Sokodé 2-0.

Little by little the D1-LONATO tends towards its epilogue. The 27th day therefore started on Friday. As an opener, Kakadl de doufelgou tamed Unisport 2-0. Lata Gnama’s proteges opened the scoring in the 8th minute through Jean Djakpere. 9 minutes later Kahomba Sylvain Karango brought the score to two goals to nil. In the 45th, Unisport had the chance to reduce the score but Abdoul Maadji saw his shot denied by the Kakadl goalkeeper.

