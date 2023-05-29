Home » Lugo di Romagna, after the flood the mud bookshop was born
Lugo di Romagna, after the flood the mud bookshop was born

Lugo di Romagna, after the flood the mud bookshop was born

There is all the desire and strength to react of Romagna in that expanse of muddy books that «Alfabeta» sells at almost gift prices: «They are pages stuck together, soaked, but still alive – say the bookshop owners – and yes they can and still have to read.

Here it is the book market that was and of the tenacity that is, these days a symbol for the whole world: the resilience of the great people of Romagna also passes through the muddy windows of a bookshop that the flood did not want to spare. But Romagna, in its many forms, resists. Among these images there are also those of a book market lying on the floor which has become the symbol of the strength and passion of the Alfabeta bookshop in Lugo di Romagna. A place that has been alive since 1979 and that, like me, who has studied in those areas, knows and remembers as always happens with places that become cradles of training. The smell of newly arrived books, freshly printed paper, scented erasers. A bookshop born out of the passion of its owners Massimo Berdondini and Marinella Fabbri who, ever since the water fell like a fury among their books, have done nothing but clean up the mud and look for a way to save them.

Thus was born the market of «Muddy, soaked, stuck books, perhaps illegible, but still alive, manageable». «Libri memento, monument of drama that unites us, survivors like us, bruised, wounded, bent, but still standing. Books for you, purchasable at a symbolic price, so that they echo on your shelves as symbols». Admirable.

