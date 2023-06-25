Home » Luis Juez: “Apathy is functional to the continuity of the models”
by admin
Hoy 11:20

Luis Juez assured this morning that “apathy is functional to the continuity of the models” after casting his vote in the elections this Sunday.

“There is great expectation. It is an important district. We are going to handle ourselves with great measure, with great prudence. We have had a great electoral campaign. It has been a titanic campaign,” said the Juntos por el Cambio candidate for governor.

“One election was stolen from me, another I lost and today I would have to win and that’s how it will be. We are going to win and we are going to win very well,” said the national senator.

“We have been very firm, very clear, very forceful. We Cordovans don’t need tutors, let someone from the port tell us what to do. In this that has been a historical error of the Peronism of the province of Córdoba, getting inside. ”, He added.

“We need a governor who is going to discuss in Buenos Aires, where everything is discussed: subsidies, items, co-participation,” said Judge.

Judge voted at the San Luis Gonzaga school in the Alberdi neighborhood in the city of Córdoba.

