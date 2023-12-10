Luis Miguel Announces Additions to 2024 Tour: New Dates and Exciting Performances

Luis Miguel Announces Addition of New Dates for 2024 Tour

HERMOSILLO.- Luis Miguel’s tour has been extremely popular, but today, surprisingly, the singer announced through Instagram the addition of new dates for its 2024 Tour. These new performances will begin in August, extending their performances beyond the original conclusion date of August 3 in Marbella, Spain. The tour will resume on August 22 in Monterrey.

He September 24, 2024, Luis Miguel will perform in Hermosillo, but first September will begin with performances in Mexicali on September 2, Tijuana on September 4, and Guadalupe Valley on September 7.

Subsequently, he will continue his tour through Sinaloa, with four other dates scheduled in Mexico City during October, to finally conclude his tour in Toluca on November 25.

Fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the legendary singer as he extends his tour to new and exciting locations. The announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to many, and tickets for the new dates are expected to sell out quickly.

The addition of these new dates further solidifies Luis Miguel’s status as one of the most lucrative tours in the world. Fans who have not yet had the opportunity to see the iconic singer perform live will now have even more chances to experience his incredible talent.

