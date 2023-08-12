Luis Miguel Returns to the Stage with Highly Anticipated 2024 Tour in Latin America and the United States

Luis Miguel, also known as “El Sol de México,” is set to embark on his highly anticipated tour, “Luis Miguel Tour 2024,” after a four-year hiatus from the stage. The tour will include a series of concerts in Latin America and the United States, with a special focus on cities in the U.S. such as Washington, Orlando, Toronto, Miami, and Chicago. The tour will conclude on June 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

This year, 2023, marked Luis Miguel’s return to shows with the successful Luis Miguel Tour 2023, which consisted of 65 dates where fans were able to witness his exceptional talent and hear his most beloved songs. With such a successful year behind him, fans have high expectations for his upcoming tour in 2024, especially in the United States, where he will have the largest number of performances.

The tour will kick off in the United States on April 4 in Seattle, Washington, and will continue through various cities including Washington, Las Vegas, Orlando, Toronto, Miami, and Chicago, before concluding on June 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Prior to his U.S. performances, Luis Miguel will also have shows in countries such as Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.

For fans eagerly awaiting the tour, here is a list of the dates for Luis Miguel’s performances in the United States:

– Thursday, April 04 – Seattle, WA

– Friday, April 05 – Portland, OR

– Sunday, April 7 – Sacramento, CA

– Thursday, April 11 – San Francisco, CA

– Saturday, April 13 – Fresno, CA

– Sunday, April 14 – San Jose, CA

– Wednesday, April 17 – Los Angeles, CA

– Friday, April 19 – Las Vegas, NV

– Saturday, April 20 – Glendale, AZ

– Thursday, April 25 – Palm Desert, CA

– Friday, April 26 – Ontario, CA

– Sunday, April 28 – Salt Lake City, UT

– Thursday, May 2 – El Paso, TX

– Saturday, May 04 – Laredo, TX

– Sunday, May 05 – Austin, TX

– Wednesday, May 08 – Dallas, TX

– Friday, May 10 – Hidalgo, TX

– Saturday, May 11 – San Antonio, TX

– Wednesday, May 15 – Houston, TX

– Saturday, May 18 – Atlanta, GA

– Thursday, May 23 – Toronto, Canada

– Friday, May 24 – Montreal, Canada

– Sunday, May 26 – Minneapolis, MN

– Thursday, May 30 – Chicago, IL

– Saturday, June 1 – Brooklyn, NY

– Sunday, June 2 – Uncasville, CT

– Wednesday, June 5 – Orlando, FL

– Thursday, June 06 – Sunrise, FL

– Saturday, June 08 – Miami, FL

– Wednesday, June 12 – New Orleans, LA

– Friday, June 14 – Nashville, TN

– Sunday, June 16 – Greensboro, NC

Fans are advised to take note of the pre-sale dates and purchase their tickets accordingly. The pre-sale for the artist’s fan club and VIP package has already begun and will end on Friday, August 11. The pre-sale for general fans will start on Thursday, August 10, and end on Friday, August 11.

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster and Vividseats. The prices for tickets will vary depending on the location and seating arrangement. It is recommended to check the ticket prices on these platforms for accurate information.

Luis Miguel’s concerts are known for their unforgettable performances and a setlist consisting of his greatest hits. While the setlist may vary, fans can expect to hear popular songs such as “Culpable o no,” “Amor, amor, amor,” and “La incondicional.”

With the announcement of the highly anticipated “Luis Miguel Tour 2024,” fans of “El Sol de México” are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see him perform live once again. The tour promises to be a grand spectacle, showcasing his immense talent and captivating performances. Don’t miss the chance to witness the return of one of Latin America’s most beloved artists.

