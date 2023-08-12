The Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Puerto Rico: Educating Physicians in Vascular and Endovascular Management

The Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Puerto Rico is dedicated to educating primary care physicians and specialists in the correct management of vascular conditions. The society recently held its 12th symposium, which focused on the most prominent vascular and endovascular pathologies. President of the society, Dr. Rafael Santini, emphasized the importance of strengthening the knowledge of primary care physicians and vascular surgeons in managing these diseases that affect the Puerto Rican population.

The Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery has launched an educational program for primary care physicians called the ‘Universidad Vascular’. Through this program, physicians can educate themselves on the early detection of vascular disease by accessing the Southern Medical Academy website. The most common diseases treated by vascular surgeons in Puerto Rico include carotid artery diseases, diseases of the leg arteries, and aneurysms.

However, the future of vascular and endovascular surgeons in Puerto Rico is uncertain due to a shortage of specialists. Currently, there are only 15 vascular surgeons in the country, and most of them plan to retire within the next 10 years. To meet the vascular needs of the population, it is estimated that Puerto Rico needs around 35 vascular surgeons. Additionally, there are no surgical subspecialty programs for vascular surgeons in Puerto Rico, so they have to train in the United States, and many of them do not return to the country.

Dr. Santini emphasized the need to improve opportunities for vascular surgeons in Puerto Rico and encouraged US-trained physicians to return to the country. One of the 15 vascular surgeons in Puerto Rico is Dr. Gabriel Pereira, the president of the educational program of the Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery.

As part of the symposium, the diagnosis and management of renal vein syndrome, a characteristic disease in vascular medicine, were discussed. The approach to carotid, aortic, venous, and peripheral arterial conditions, as well as dialysis and renal emergencies, and the screening of vascular pathologies were also covered in the scientific program of the convention.

Overall, the Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Puerto Rico is dedicated to improving the education and knowledge of primary care physicians and specialists in managing vascular conditions. However, the shortage of vascular surgeons in Puerto Rico poses a challenge, and efforts are needed to attract more specialists and improve opportunities for them in the country.

