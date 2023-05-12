Home » Madness in the west: they fainted from a punch to a bus driver and there are several lines on strike
Entertainment

Madness in the west: they fainted from a punch to a bus driver and there are several lines on strike

by admin

Drivers and passengers in the western Conurbano experience a daily ordeal, in which episodes of unsafetyand this Thursday, May 11, although there were no thieves, a subject who was furious because he had fallen asleep and passed his destination in Merlo, ended up attacking a driver with blowsgenerating an accident that could have had a serious balance, since without control the bus ended up crashing into a Kangoo truck.

It happened in inmate 106 of the Line 236, where a passenger had gotten angry when he woke up in Merlo, when he expected to get off earlier. Upon arriving at the Terminal, he discussed with employees of the line, He even threatened to attack some delegates who tried to calm him downFinally, before the intervention of the police, the passenger took a bus on the same line that began its journey in the opposite direction. The episode seemed to be over, but when the subject reached Provincial Route 1003, in Merlo, he suddenly punched the driver from behind, with such violence that he faintedand the micro went out of control.

Inmate 106 of line 236, where the driver was attacked and ended up hitting a Kangoo.

Seeing what was happening, the two closest passengers desperately tried to control the steering wheel and stop the unit, but they did not succeed and the bus crossed the lane, to hit a Renault Kangoo that just managed to pass by the place.

Violent attack on a bus driver in Escobar: criminal refused to pay the ticket and shot him in the leg

Lines 236, 166, 634 and 504 started a strike

The assailant went down the front door and ran away, but he would be identified and tonight he was wanted by the police, while it was indicated that the driver was transferred to a nearby clinic. Faced with this new episode of violence, although this time he did not have anything to do with a robbery, the workers of lines 236, 166, 634 and 504 started a strikewhich continued tonight and could cause serious inconvenience to thousands of people if it lasts through Friday.

See also  Drought in Somalia: 43 thousand people, half children, died in 2022

The only encouraging news from the insane scene is that despite the violence of the crash, there were no serious injuries either in the bus or in the Kangoo van, only with a couple of minor bruises. It is now expected that the police manage to apprehend the angry passenger.

HB

You may also like

You may also like

Avocado pie recipe, Rodolfo’s dish that dazzled the...

Eovaldi strikes out 12 as Rangers shut out...

The Supreme Court rejected the request to suspend...

Female-themed dramas get rid of the glitz and...

Tatum’s 4th-quarter 3-pointers lead Celtics to force Game...

Antony Gormley: I’m fighting against the clock –...

Progress languages: last day to access the extra...

predictions for love, work and health

Otaku angrily swiped 40 million votes, “Sister Lang...

The women’s and men’s hockey teams from Córdoba,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy