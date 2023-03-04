Pop diva Madonna has a new relationship after she reportedly split from male model Andrew Darnell. Madonna, 64, is dating the children’s boxing trainer, Josh Popper, according to people familiar with the matter. Popper, 29, owns a gym in Manhattan, New York, that specializes in boxing for adults and children.

Recently, Madonna also posted a photo with Josh Popper on social media, and also marked the exclamation of netizens that “she is dating a boxing coach who has been to ‘Summer House'”. Madonna, pictured standing in front of a boxing ring in sunglasses and wearing the same floor-length black silk coat she wore after the Grammys last month, put her lips on Popper’s shoulder and pressed her hand to his puffy cheeks arm muscles. The tall and strong Josh made her very petite.

