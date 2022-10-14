Home Entertainment Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C’s Latest Collaboration Shoes Are Officially On The Shelves
Entertainment

Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C’s Latest Collaboration Shoes Are Officially On The Shelves

by admin
Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C’s Latest Collaboration Shoes Are Officially On The Shelves

Maison Margiela and Reebok, a pair of tacit partners, following the release of the new Instapump Fury shoes recently, this time we ushered in the Club C joint shoes, announcing that the latest iteration is officially launched on HBX.

As part of the “Memory Of” series, the new Club C shoes are released this time in pure white and black and white. Under the direction of Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano, iconic deconstruction details are injected, including the choice of both sides of the upper. Peel the leather to reveal the stitching and nylon, the half-cut label and exposed foam on the tongue, the deliberately left thread, and more, blending classic styles on both sides.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C joint shoes are currently on sale on HBX, priced at $ 675; in addition, the platform also provides Reebok Classic Leather sneakers with the same deconstructed design, interested readers may wish to go to buy.

See also  "Praise for the Song", the second season, the eighth issue is launched

You may also like

Essentials: SANKUANZ Designer Shangguan Zhe | HYPEBEAST

Brunello Cucinelli to the students: “Be full of...

Carhartt WIP Teams Up With NYC Skateboard Brand...

Watches of Italy, the Italian watchmaking exhibition-market in...

The new revision of “Transfer Love 2” will...

Zheng Xiujing and Jin Yubin watch the show...

“Overcoming Toughness 2” The Three Dukes’ Battle of...

HIGHLIGHT confirms that it will return to the...

YES! we’re OPEN: the Lavazza 2023 Calendar is...

The movie “My Dad is a Prince” starring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy