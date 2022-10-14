Maison Margiela and Reebok, a pair of tacit partners, following the release of the new Instapump Fury shoes recently, this time we ushered in the Club C joint shoes, announcing that the latest iteration is officially launched on HBX.

As part of the “Memory Of” series, the new Club C shoes are released this time in pure white and black and white. Under the direction of Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano, iconic deconstruction details are injected, including the choice of both sides of the upper. Peel the leather to reveal the stitching and nylon, the half-cut label and exposed foam on the tongue, the deliberately left thread, and more, blending classic styles on both sides.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C joint shoes are currently on sale on HBX, priced at $ 675; in addition, the platform also provides Reebok Classic Leather sneakers with the same deconstructed design, interested readers may wish to go to buy.