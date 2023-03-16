Home Entertainment “Man Jianghong” is scheduled to be released in Malaysia on March 23, with a cumulative box office of 4.533 billion and temporarily ranks sixth in the box office list of mainland film history_Jin Guo_Shen Teng_Yi Yang
2023-03-15

Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: “Man Jianghong” is scheduled to be released in Malaysia on March 23, with a cumulative box office of 4.533 billion and temporarily ranks sixth in the box office list of mainland film history.

Sohu Entertainment News Directed by Zhang Yimou, starring Shen Teng and Yi Yanqianxi, the movie “Manjianghong” is scheduled to be released in Malaysia on March 23. It is still in theaters in mainland China, and its cumulative box office has reached 4.533 billion, temporarily ranking sixth in the total box office list of mainland film history.

The film tells that during the Shaoxing period of the Southern Song Dynasty, four years after Yue Fei’s death, Qin Hui led his troops to negotiate with the Kingdom of Jin. On the eve of the meeting, the envoy of the Kingdom of Jin died at the prime minister’s residence, and the secret letter he was carrying disappeared. There seems to be a bigger conspiracy hidden behind the case. There are bureaucracies in the situation, people’s hearts are unpredictable, the situation changes overnight, and the forces of all parties are undercurrents… Return to Sohu to see more

