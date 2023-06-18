Marcela Acuña, on hunger strike: she wants to go to house arrest with Emerenciano Sena

Marcela Acunathe wife of the powerful piquetero leader Emerenciano Seineboth detained with their son César for the disappearance of his daughter-in-law Cecilia Strsyzowski, has several days on hunger strike in the Chacodemanding that it be granted “home detention for health reasons”.

Acuña is not only accused of Cecilia’s crime, but the prosecutors assign her a fundamental participation in the alleged discussion that “got out of hand” and would have ended with Cecilia’s crime, and the subsequent disappearance of her remains.

Acuña’s request maintains that Emerenciano Sena is “diabetic and hypertensive”, so you consider that “You must continue with the treatment at home”, task in which she would be the one who takes care of assisting him. Justice has already denied that request made by Juan Carlos Saife, the criminal lawyer representing the couple, and the hunger strike that was not confirmed by police spokesmen at the place of detention, but that has been indicated among the sources of the case for at least 5 days.

Emerenciano Sena and his wife Marcela Acuña, defendants in the Cecilia Strsyzowski case in Chaco.

Acuña is detained in the Department of Family and Gender Violence of the Police province, in Resistencia, while her husband and son remain housed in dependencies of the Third Police Stationalso in the provincial capital.

For prosecutor Jorge Cáceres Olivera, he said that the main hypothesis is that the young woman who has disappeared since June 2 in Resistencia was murdered as part of a “economic discussion” with her mother-in-law.

“There was some altercation inside the Santa María de Oro building – owned by Emerenciano Cena y Acuña – and it is believed that the outcome of death occurred as a result of that discussion,” they maintain in Justice. Hence, those who were in the place actively collaborated with Marcela to create the cover-up.

As part of this general decision to cover up the crime, at least ten members linked to the “Sena clan” changed their cell phones between 24 and 72 hours after Cecilia’s disappearance. This information is certified and forms part of the criminal investigation carried out by prosecutors Cáceres Olivera, Jorge Gómez and Nelia Velázquez, but the investigation still cannot reach the key point, which is to find the remains of Cecilia, the place where they would have hidden the body.

