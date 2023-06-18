Home » “I was about 15”, Alina Lozano after aesthetic procedure
News

“I was about 15”, Alina Lozano after aesthetic procedure

by admin
“I was about 15”, Alina Lozano after aesthetic procedure

Through her social networks the actress, Alina Lozano shared with her followers that she would have undergone a series of aesthetic touch-ups on her face. The procedure was performed at a medical center in Bucaramanga.

In the last few hours, Lozano published a series of photos and videos in which he announced that he had indeed undergone a series of aesthetic retouching on his face. The actress did not emphasize the procedures she underwent, but she did express her happiness after leaving the operating room.

Also read: The new love of Melissa Martinez

“I came away happy after all my procedures. Thank you @drfelipegonzalez ”, the artist announced on her Instagram account.

In the middle of the video where the exit from the clinic was presented, the actress said “He brought out the other one that is in me. I was like 15”.

The clinic where Lozano underwent the aesthetic procedures spoke about the success of the surgeries performed on the actress. The surgeon Felipe González announced in a statement that in the postoperative period the patient is stable and in good health.

See also  Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 21

You may also like

Nacional will face Millonarios in the final of...

Iran wins at Biografilm with the film on...

They capture a gang member who committed various...

He died young drowned in the Magdalena River

Quarrel with minor over peanut shells, dies in...

Men who attacked another in a Chalatenango restaurant...

Promoting Youth with a Struggle–A Summary of the...

Blinken and Gang lead the way in improving...

Cryptocurrency trading addiction: how to recognize it? From...

#KilometersXSanSalvador Race promotes sports and healthy recreation for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy