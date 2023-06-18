Home » Rockets e Lakers tra i team interessati a Fred VanVleet
Rockets e Lakers tra i team interessati a Fred VanVleet

by admin
Rockets e Lakers tra i team interessati a Fred VanVleet

Hoopshype points to the future by Fred VanVleet, point guard considered among the best unrestricted Free Agents available from July 1st.

Several insiders are expecting a multi-year, $30 million-per-season deal for the Wichita State product.

Among the teams interested there would be Rockets, Lakers, Suns, Magic and the Raptors themselves.

Ime Udoka, new coach of Houston, would have asked for an experienced point guard to lead the group, and VanVleet responds perfectly to the identikit. The Texan team will have approximately $60 million to spend on Free Agency.

A sign and trade would be required for the yellow-violets, with D’Angelo Russell heading to Canada.

Phoenix could set up a trade with a ‘package’ similar to the one offered for Bradley Beal.

VanVleet finished last season with averages of 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals, with just 2 turnovers. The former regular-season Wichita State also led the league in deflection (262 in 69 games).

