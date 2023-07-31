Marco Antonio Solis and Wife Cristy: Living Life to the Fullest with Adventures and Love

Title: Marco Antonio Solis’ Wife, Cristy, Stuns Social Media with her Stylish Beachwear

Marco Antonio Solis and his wife Cristy are known for their luxurious travels and adventurous spirit. The couple, who enjoys exploring the world together, often shares their precious moments through social media. Cristy, an active presence on social networks, regularly provides glimpses of her life with her famous husband and their daughters, Mar and Alison. In addition to family updates, she also showcases her impeccable fashion sense, recently captivating her followers with her trendy beachwear during a getaway in Monaco.

Cristy, being a social media influencer, knows how to attract attention. She recently posted a video of herself in the morning, sipping coffee and donning a pink “Barbie” swimsuit – one of the popular colors of summer 2023. The pink trend gained momentum after the release of the movie featuring the iconic doll. Cristy’s choice of attire received numerous compliments, highlighting her beauty, toned figure, and the evident love she shares with Marco Antonio Solis throughout their 29 years of marriage.

Although known as “Cristy Solis” on social media, her real name is Cristian Salas. Cristy, of Cuban origin, initially met Marco Antonio Solis during the 90s on the set of one of The Bukis’ recordings. Their romantic relationship began in 1992 and they tied the knot the following year. Over the years, the couple’s public displays of affection and unwavering love have always garnered attention. Cristy accompanies Marco Antonio Solis to all his presentations, whether in Mexico, the United States, or currently on his European tour.

Marco Antonio Solis has never shied away from expressing his love for Cristy. In 2013, he dedicated the heartfelt song “Thank you for being here” to her, becoming one of the most romantic pieces in his repertoire. This public declaration of love solidifies their reputation as one of the most adoring and faithful couples in the music industry.

Cristy Salas, the wife of Marco Antonio Solis, continues to captivate fans with her stunning fashion choices, particularly her recent beachwear in Monaco. With nearly 300,000 followers on social media, Cristy’s posts receive countless compliments, primarily emphasizing her beauty, toned physique, and enduring love for Marco Antonio Solis. As they celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary, the couple’s love story serves as an inspiration to many, reaffirming that true love knows no boundaries.

