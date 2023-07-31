Rayados de Monterrey Stage a Remarkable Comeback to Secure Victory in Leagues Cup Match against Seattle Sounders

Title: Rayados de Monterrey stage a thrilling comeback to secure victory in Leagues Cup

In a remarkable turn of events, Rayados de Monterrey have overcome a 0-2 deficit against the Seattle Sounders to secure an impressive 4-2 victory in the Leagues Cup tournament. The Mexican team’s star player, Germán Berterame, played a pivotal role in their comeback, propelling his team into the Round of 16.

The match took an unexpected turn as Seattle took an early lead, scoring two goals within eight minutes. Héctor Moreno’s shaky performance contributed to this early setback. However, Rayados quickly regrouped, demonstrating their resilience and determination on the field.

Seattle’s Nicolás Lodeiro opened the scoring with a stunning free kick that sailed over the defensive wall and evaded Moreno’s desperate attempt to save it. Just moments later, Leo Chú capitalized on a defensive error by Moreno, enabling Jordan Morris to head in a second goal. It appeared that disaster struck Monterrey, yet their fate was about to change.

Rayados began their brave fightback with Berterame’s first goal. Joao Rojas provided an excellent cross from the left, which Berterame struck first-time. Although the Cleveland goalkeeper initially managed to block the shot, Berterame displayed impressive persistence as he pounced on the rebound to secure Rayados’ first goal, narrowing the scoreline to 2-1.

The team’s hopes were further boosted when a penalty was awarded by Albert Rusnak after Moreno’s timely interception in the box. Despite Seattle’s protests, the referee upheld the decision. Berterame confidently stepped up to convert the penalty, fooling the Cleveland goalkeeper and equalizing the score at 2-2.

Rayados completed their remarkable comeback in the 48th minute through Jordi Cortizo. Berterame’s tenacity in battling multiple defenders allowed him to pass the ball to Cortizo, who seized the opportunity on the edge of the box, finding the back of the net to give Rayados a 3-2 lead.

Seattle attempted to find the crucial equalizer but left themselves vulnerable to Rayados’ counterattacks. In the 63rd minute, Rayados capitalized on a defensive error, with Luis Romo’s shot deflecting off the Seattle goalkeeper. Berterame, closely following the play, seized the chance to tap the ball into the net, extending Rayados’ lead to 4-2.

In a moment of frustration, Yeimar Gómez lost his composure and nudged the youthful Ali Ávila, hoping to go unnoticed by the referee. However, the central defender spotted the incident and promptly showed Gómez a red card.

With this resounding victory, Rayados comfortably secured first place in their group, having secured back-to-back wins. As they progress to the next stages of the Leagues Cup, Rayados look poised to continue their impressive run, leaving their opponents scrambling to find a way to challenge their dominance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

