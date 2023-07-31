Signs and Symptoms of Liver Problems: Importance of Prevention and Early Detection

Prevention and Early Detection: Key to Maintaining Liver Health

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

July 31, 2023

The liver is one of the largest organs in the human body, playing a vital role in functions such as food digestion, energy storage, and waste removal. While the liver is resilient and able to regenerate, it is crucial to be attentive to signs that could indicate problems in this organ.

Chronic inflammation of the stomach: A protruding belly could be a result of excessive food consumption, but it may also be a sign of liver problems. If constant abdominal bloating occurs and diuretics are needed to regulate the bowel, a medical evaluation is recommended for a proper diagnosis.

Unexplained pain in the belly: Pain in the right area under the ribs, which is not relieved by medication, could be related to liver problems. If left untreated, these issues could be serious and require specialized medical attention.

Pain in the right shoulder: Complications from liver problems, such as tumor cells pressing on nerves near the shoulder blade, can cause right shoulder pain.

Regular vomiting: Liver problems can make it difficult to process food and liquids, resulting in an upset stomach and frequent vomiting.

Appearance of mysterious bruises: The liver produces proteins necessary for blood clotting. When the liver is affected, protein levels may drop, increasing the likelihood of bruising or bleeding on the skin.

Exhaustion: Liver problems can affect the oxygenation of the organs, causing fatigue and a constant feeling of tiredness.

Personality changes: Toxins accumulated in the blood due to liver problems can affect the brain, causing issues with concentration, memory, and altering sleep cycles, which could manifest in personality changes.

Changes in appetite: During the liver’s repair process, a decrease in interest in food may occur, leading to considerable weight loss.

Yellow skin and eyes: Jaundice, characterized by a yellow tint to the skin and eyes, could indicate liver problems when the liver cannot properly process degraded cells, leading to an excess of bilirubin in the blood.

Swollen ankles: Swelling in the ankles may be due to fluid buildup, which could also be related to liver problems.

Diarrhea: Liver problems can manifest with diarrhea or prolonged liquid stools, affecting the proper absorption of nutrients.

Dark urine: Dark-colored urine and lighter than normal stools may be early signs of liver problems.

If two or more of these symptoms are present, or if any persist over time, it is recommended to see a doctor for a proper diagnosis and treatment. Prevention and early detection are essential in maintaining liver health and avoiding serious complications.

