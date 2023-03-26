Home Health Cancer patients help each other with an app
Cancer patients help each other with an app

Cancer patients help each other with an app

AAt first glance, the Yes!App appears to be a completely normal social network. But the discussions, posts, and profiles are too considered and overly appreciative for a regular social media app. This is about more than the outfit of the day, the late train journey and cat videos. This is about cancer. A disease that affects more and more of us, the older we get and the better the diagnoses are. Only from cardiovascular diseases do more people die in this country. Every second person suffers from cancer at least once in their life.

It is therefore only natural what the non-profit company Yeswecan!cer has created with this app. It brought the self-help groups, which are so important for destigmatizing the disease, onto the Internet – and thus made them accessible to every patient and all their relatives. In the Yes!App, no one will complain that it’s always about illness – that’s their purpose.

Digital perseverance slogans

The patients and relatives can also exchange information about the smallest details of the treatments, sometimes with the participation of experts. When the side effects become unbearable, other users send perseverance slogans: “Please don’t just stop taking the pills!”

The 43-year-old Funda, whose cancer has spread beyond cure, gets help here with all the bureaucracy that comes with applying for a pension. Laura, whose mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer three years ago, is asking for “every little idea” on how she can help. Just holding hands and drying tears isn’t enough. Other users write of fixed meal plans, homemade juices and that sometimes less is rich than you think. Your messages will end with a shamrock emoji and a “Happy Birthday” greeting.

