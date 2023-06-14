Maria Becerra and Abel Pintos

The cumbia band Ke Personajes, led by Emanuel Noir, gave a show on June 12 at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires in front of 15,000 people. During the presentation and to the surprise of the fans present, there were guest artists, including Abel Pintos and María Becerra, as well as other nationally renowned artists.

“La nena de Argentina” took the stage to perform one of the group’s best-known songs, in a duet with the singer Emanuel Noir. The song chosen for the occasion was hey womanone of the band’s first hits.

Also, the band invited the renowned musician Abel Pintos to the stage and before the astonished gaze of those present they performed And what happenedcover of a song by Peruvian artist Pelo D’ambrosio.

After his participation, Abel Pintos dedicated a message to the band and thanked them for the invitation. “It was exciting for me to be there and sing with them. Admiration and respect. Thank you with all my heart for the invitation Emanuel Noir, ”wrote the singer on his networks.

The version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Ke Characters

The cumbia group surprised by presenting a version of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen classic. With a piano and the voice of Emanuel Noir, the group interpreted the lyrics in Spanish and contemplated the original sound of the song without taking it to cumbia.

The video went viral and received positive and negative opinions, in the same way. “It seems like a lot to me now”, “Poor Freddie Mercury”, “Great Ema came out perfect for you, let them tell it however they want”, “You are a great Ema, you have to be encouraged to make a song like that”; were some of the comments from Internet users on the Tik Tok social network, where the video circulated.