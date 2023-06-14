Home » Riedel now also manufactures the wine glasses in the Superleggero series by machine
Technology

Riedel now also manufactures the wine glasses in the Superleggero series by machine

by admin
Riedel now also manufactures the wine glasses in the Superleggero series by machine


As always, grape variety-specific at Riedel: the Superleggero series
Image: Riedel Glass

Thin and thin: With its new series, Riedel once again shows how well machines can produce delicate wine glasses. This time it’s the turn of the graceful Superleggero.

Es has now been definitively proven. Machines can make wine glasses that are just as thin and delicate as experienced glassblowers. A year ago, with the Veloce series, Riedel showed for the first time what the Nachtmann AG factory in Weiden in the Upper Palatinate, which belongs to the company, can achieve. Now the Austrians are following up with a second series, which has been available as a mouth-blown series since 2015. Riedel chose Superleggero of all things, which is known for its thin, delicate glasses and therefore also bears this name.

Unlike Veloce, which only comes in the factory variant, wine lovers now have a direct comparison between the hand-blown and machine-made ranges. Many of them may not be able to tell whether the glass comes from Weiden or from Kufstein, where only glassblowers do their work. At present, the machine still appears as a cheap competitor to humans.

See also  January 2023 PlayStation Plus Free Games Leaked - Gamereactor

You may also like

The EU is asking Google for the “compulsory...

2023 15-inch Macbook Air M2 review- Mobile01

The Voltero C100 in the test, 100W charger...

The insurtech Wopta is preparing for the new...

Google adds more recording, camera, security features to...

iPhone 15 should be even more expensive than...

Oppo Inspiration Challenge, innovation to improve the world

Corresponding to the creation of commercial workstation desktop...

Stiftung Warentest has a clear recommendation

Oppo Inspiration Challenge, innovation to improve the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy