Enhanced Features in iOS 17: Full-Page Webpage Screenshots as Photos and Gesture-based Photo Editing

Apple introduces new features for iPhone with iOS 17 update

According to reports, the latest iOS 17 update for iPhone devices brings a significant improvement to the full-page screenshot function of the web page. Previously, users were only able to save the full-page screenshot as a PDF file, which required additional steps to convert it into a photo format. However, with the new update, iPhone users can now save the full-page screenshot directly as a photo with just one click.

To take a full-page screenshot, users need to open Safari and navigate to the desired webpage. Then, simultaneously press the side button (power button) and the volume up button to capture a screenshot. The thumbnail of the screenshot will appear in the lower left corner, which can be clicked to enter the screenshot editing page. From there, users can select the option for a full-page screenshot.

Initially, this feature only allowed users to save the screenshot as a PDF file. However, after updating to iOS 17, users can now save the full-page screenshot as a photo with just one click on the editing page. This new functionality provides added convenience as users no longer need to transfer the PDF file to a computer to convert it into a JPG format.

The updated iOS 17 also includes improvements to photo editing. Users can now quickly crop photos using gestures, making the editing process more efficient. Furthermore, a new feature allows users to add self-made stickers to their photos. By clicking on the pencil icon in the upper right corner of the editing page, users can access various editing functions, including the option to add stickers. This feature enables users to make their photos more personalized and add a unique touch to their images.

The iOS 17 update is currently in the Beta version stage, allowing users to download and install it at their own discretion. Although this update brings several new features and enhancements to iPhone users, it is important to note that Beta versions may still contain bugs or compatibility issues. It is advisable for users to proceed with caution and consider the potential risks before installing the update.

Overall, the introduction of the ability to save full-page screenshots as photos and the addition of gesture cropping and self-made sticker features in iOS 17 will undoubtedly enhance the user experience and further expand the creative possibilities for iPhone users.

