Update watchOS 9.5 to become a “green screen” dumbfounded!Net laugh: Hulk version of Apple Watch – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Foreign netizens responded that after updating watchOS 9.5, Apple Watch turned into a strange green screen (left). (Picture/Flip Reddit)

Apple released the watchOS 9.5 update last week. However, some netizens complained on forums such as Reddit and MacRumors abroad that after the Apple Watch was updated, it turned into an abnormal “green camp”.

Based on the reports from foreign netizens, after updating watchOS 9.5, the Apple Watch turned into a strange green screen. Most of the affected models are Apple Watch Series 8 and earlier versions, but Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE series This problem rarely occurs.

Netizens also said that the green screen is more serious, especially when operating functions such as entering passwords, opening the control center, and pulling down the notification bar; although some netizens speculated whether Apple’s intentional adjustments were made, it was not reasonable, and some netizens After shutting down and restarting, the green screen disappeared and returned to normal.

The specific reason is unknown at present, it is presumed to be caused by a software problem, and it may have to wait for Apple to fix it. Similar update bugs have appeared in the past on the iPhone.

The disaster also sparked heated discussions on PTT. Taiwanese netizens joked about the recent Hulk news, saying, “Apple Watch has also turned into a Green Hulk” and “Apple keeps up with current events.”

