María Emilia Soria will continue to govern the city of Roca until 2027. The mayor won the municipal elections yesterday, with the 59.56% of the votes in the provisional ballotwhich last night at 11 p.m. reached 100% of the tables.

This time for the neighborhood party Pasión por Roca, Sorismo won the local elections for the sixth consecutive time, achieving a better performance than in 2019, when adhesions had reached 56%.

The ruling party not only retained the Intendancy, but also it also recovered spaces in the Deliberative Council. The provisional count guaranteed him seven of the eight spaces in the legislative body.

Within that scenario, the strategy of presenting itself through six collecting lists did not give the expected results by the provincial government.

The candidate for mayor for the Orgullo Roquense space, Carlos Banacloy, accumulated 22% of the total votes for the main category, but the dispersion of these votes in different proposals for the Council and the Court of Accounts led to the loss of institutional spaces for Together We Are Río Negro.

Banacloy -who was below the 31% of votes obtained in 2019 by his party’s candidate, Andrés Barresi- acknowledged Soria’s victory around 8:30 p.m. and admitted that this multiplicity of appearances within the dark rooms generated confusion for many voters.

This explanation was relatively supported by the official results of the elections, which showed last night 2.29% of invalid votes.

Carlos Banacloy and the “anti-politics”

The provincial minister – who would take office again next Friday – also attributed that number of invalidated votes to “anti-politics”, assuring that the polls left an important message for all the leaders.

Another sign to which Banacloy gave credence arose from the results achieved by the Popular Patagonian Movement. That force obtained 4.7% of the votes for the Council and the candidate for mayor slipped that there could have been confusion, because his ballot was all green, like that of JSRN.

The distance between the citizens of Roca and the electoral process was also reflected in the level of participation. Among the 84,444 authorized, only 69% went to the 33 voting centers yesterday.

Regarding the other candidates for mayor, third place went to Gastón Soto (Cambia Roca), fourth was Mario Álvarez (Popular Unity), fifth Carlos “Beto” Castro (FIT-U) and sixth Elena Correa (Nuevo MAS).

Greetings from President Alberto Fernández

Roca’s municipal elections were the first at a general level in the countrywhere until now only primaries had been held in La Pampa and Trelew, Chubut.

This starting point generated special interest within the provincial and national political sphere. For example, the candidate for governor for Vamos con Todos, Silvia Horne, was one of the first to go to the Sorista bunker last night to celebrate.

And the president, Alberto Fernández, repeated the 2019 greeting, with a message via Twitter.

Congratulations @MaEmiliaSoria for this great triumph in our beloved General Roca! This result is recognition of your enormous work and the confidence of citizens in Peronism to govern in challenging times. pic.twitter.com/FYtnQvj2A6 – Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez) March 12, 2023

The six sorista triumphs

2003: Carlos Soria (FpV) 31.2% – 11,470 votes. / Goyo Martinez (UCR) 30.5% – 11,364 votes.

2007: Carlos Soria (FpV) 70.9% – 29,161 votes. / José Luis Rodriguez (UCR) 16.6% – 6,823 votes.

2011: Martin Soria (FpV) 75% / María Inés Garcia (UCR) 9.25%.

2015: Martin Soria (FpV) 71% – 36,191 votes. / Mario Álvarez (JSRN) 12% – 6,323 votes.

2019: Maria Emily Soria (FpV) 56.1%. / Andrew Barresi (JSRN) 31.07%.

2023: María Emilia Soria (Passion for Rock 59.5%) / Carlos Banacloy (Orgullo Roquense) 22%,



