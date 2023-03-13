The Russian aggressor does not abandon his intentions regarding the occupation of Ukraine. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin, and Shakhtar directions. Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled 102 enemy attacks in the indicated directions, the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, in particular, on the object of civil infrastructure in the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region. Also, the enemy carried out 8 airstrikes and launched 49 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as 6 strikes — on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit the control post, 2 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 2 ammunition warehouses and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

As a result of skillful actions of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy lost 710 of his soldiers and:

– tanks — 3474 (+8) units,

– armored combat vehicles — 6774 (+5) units,

– artillery systems – 2503 (+16) units,

– UAV of the operational-tactical level — 2109 (+1),

– automotive equipment and tank trucks — 5354 (+6) units,

– special equipment — 251 (+9).

In the comments of the Armed Forces, not only Ukrainians, but also all those who support our struggle against the aggressor are congratulated.

“I am very happy to see 16 destroyed artillery systems. It is amazing that the Russians can still continue the war after losing 2,500 units of artillery systems.

“God’s weapon of protection around all Ukrainian soldiers and leadership and the civilian population Strength Courage Courage Fearless Ukrainian Army.”

“God, protect the brave ZSU! Support Ukraine and believe in Ukraine!

