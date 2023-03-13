The Secretariat of Social Housing and Habitat of Cali began the first call for Housing Improvement Subsidyvalidity 2023.

This significant management that will allow caleñas and caleños to reform their home began last Friday March 3 and will continue until March 24.

Consider the following:

1. The call was open for communes 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 21 and it will be advanced virtually.

2. Interested households may apply through the website, where there will be all the information on the procedure, the registration form and the web address enabled in which all the required data and documents must be attached and sent.

3. They may apply for the District Housing Subsidy in the mode of improvementthe owners of the property and improvement and the occupants as possessors duly registered in the certificate of tradition of the property

4. The Housing Improvement Subsidy will be a grant of Up to 9.5 Current Monthly Legal Minimum Wages (SMMLV).

5. The beneficiary households will be able to improve the basic conditions of the dwelling they live insuch as: bathrooms, kitchens, floors, roofs and/or adaptation of spaces, through compliance with the conditions and requirements demanded.

6. The application will only apply in the resolution No. 4244.0.9.10.012 2023 of March 04, 2023published on the website of the Ministry of Housing.

7. You must have a household made up of one or more people who make up the same family nucleus; not having been a beneficiary of the district subsidy; that income does not exceed (4) SMMLV; Minimum residence of 5 years in the city.

8. The property must be free of current precautionary measures or limitations to the right of domain; no member of the household may be the owner or occupant as possessor in a dwelling other than the one applied for.

9. The home must be located at a legalized area or in the process of urban legalization; the plot of land where the construction will be carried out cannot be located in an area of ​​high risk that cannot be mitigated; the land or terrace where you intend to build must be owned by one of the members of the applicant household.

Documents:

• Application form signed by all residents of the home of legal age.

• Download it here: www.cali.gov.co/vivienda.

• Copy of the citizenship certificate of all household members.

• Copy of identity document of minors (if applicable).

• Certificate of tradition of the property in force for no more than (30) days.

• Copy of the updated Property Tax invoice (2023).

• If you belong to a minority group you must present the certificate

The requested documents must be legibly scanned and uploaded in PDF at the link www.cali.gov.co/aplicaciones/svs/vivienda.php.

Comments