Jalen Williams scores 21 points with 10 assists, and Oklahoma City balances even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-90. The race for play-ins continues.

Ousmane Dieng produced a career-high 17 points and Josh Giddey added 15 for the Thunder, their second straight win and fifth out of six. OKC finished 10th in the West with a 33-35 record, tied with Utah and New Orleans.

Following a 110-96 win against New Orleans on Saturday, OKC rested Gilgeous-Alexander for injury management. SGA, out 11 games on the season, recently recovered from an abdominal strain.

Zach Collins of the San Antonio Spurs scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his ninth career double-double. Devonte’ Graham added 20 points.

The Spurs, who shot 10-of-35 from three, were without Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones, and lost Malaki Branham to injury midway through the second quarter.