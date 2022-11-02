Home Sports Milan, Giroud: “The Champions League round of 16 was one of Milan’s main goals”
Milan, Giroud: “The Champions League round of 16 was one of Milan’s main goals”

Milan, Giroud: “The Champions League round of 16 was one of Milan’s main goals”

Pioli’s goalscorer: “What a joy, the Champions League round of 16 was one of Milan’s main goals”

He put a hand in all four of Milan’s goals: Pioli’s team just can’t do without Oliver Giroud. “It was a perfect evening for me and for the team, we wanted to have a high level race and we succeeded. Last year we were in the death group, it was a good experience but we were disappointed with the elimination, but now we have reached the second round and it was one of our main goals. From now on we can focus on the championship.

Giroud also talks about the fans: “I’m happy for them, they deserved to qualify. Why did I make the A when I cheered after the goal? It was a dedication for Alexis Saelemaekers ”.

November 2 – 11:47 pm

