The incumbent Danish Social Democratic Premier, Mette Frederiksenwill continue to govern the Scandinavian country after the center-left bloc she led snatched a majority of just one seat in yesterday’s general elections: her coalition won 87 seats in mainland Denmark, while another three came from autonomous territories. ‘overseas of the Faroe Islands and of Greenlandthus reaching the fateful threshold of 90 seats in a Parliament that has 179 members.

After