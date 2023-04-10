Marissa Nadler uses Bandcamp Friday for Visions – two ambience pieces that “part of a larger series to come“ are, as the 42-year-old announces. “For one day only! These are some ambient songs I’ve been working on. Hope you relax to them.“

Nadler also writes this note regarding a time-limited availability in the package insert of the release, which unassumingly, quietly and quietly numbered itself two Music for Visions-pieces turned out to be restrained guitar banter, whose mystical aesthetics nurtures the typically ghostly choral texture in a pastoral-gothic-dark-folk way, soft trademarks nurturing, dreamily reveling in the otherworldly, beautiful, melancholic, musing Nadler atmosphere, which especially in the first piece like a mood-shifting interlude feels between two regular numbers of the chanteuse.

Music for Visions 2 then approaches a little closer to a tangible song format by using the voice onomatopoeic over the nostalgic elegy – like the early sketch of a later completed album composition.

This is wonderfully beguiling and pleasant to hear with fan glasses, but because the total of seven and a half minutes actually lead nowhere and only meander pleasantly through the comfort zone, only completists really need it in the digital collection. If you don’t stumble upon this within the advertised 24 hours, you only have to be very annoyed.

Visions by Marissa Nadler

