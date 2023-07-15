Marité and the Berbel duo will perform this Saturday at the festival organized by Chaqueño Palavecino

Kindness photo.

Marité and her children Trafúl and Ayelén will perform tonight on the stage of the Trichaco Festival, which celebrates its twentieth anniversary. The event, recognized as a true party for the region, brings together various folk artists and promotes cultural exchange, friendship and solidarity.

This year, in particular, the 20th anniversary of this festival that was born in order to buy supplies for the rural schools of Chaco Salteño.

Marité Berbel together with her children will participate in this new edition this Saturday along with other renowned artists from the country.

The woman from Neuquén highlighted that in the previous days they participated in the official supporters club of Chaqueño Palavecino and the Balderrama supporters club.

El Chaqueño Palavecino is the creator of this meeting and assured that he hopes this edition will be unforgettable. The festival takes place at its Rancho El Ñato property, in Salta, and an attendance of approximately 25,000 people is estimated during the three days.

During his meetings with the press over these 20 years, the singer has emphasized the special meaning of El Trichaco for the people of the area. “The festival represents a kind of Christmas, a cultural exchange that promotes friendship, joy and, above all, the purpose of helping others,” he said. In addition, he highlighted that it is one of the most supportive events in every way, since each attendee brings something to donate.

Today a superclassic solidarity match is scheduled with the participation of prominent footballers such as Carlos Tevez, Leo Ponzio and the friends of Chaqueño. This activity seeks to unite sport and solidarity, raising awareness about different charitable causes.





