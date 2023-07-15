The Carb Cycling Diet: This is how the intermittent carbohydrate diet works

Carbohydrate intake has always been the main topic when following a diet. Let’s find out what the Carb cycling method consists of.

There are many diets that limit the intake of carbohydrates or even exclude them, today we will show you the method that will allow you to relate correctly to them. When taking carbohydrates they must be adapted to the specific individual, taking into account strictly personal parameters. With the Carb Cycling diet you can achieve this, as you proceed to carry out a cycling.

This mechanism is a dietary approach where you alternate your carbohydrate intake taking into account a daily, weekly or monthly basis. In this way it is possible to lose fat mass and at the same time the physical performance is maintained unchanged. Let’s find out in detail what it consists of and how to best deal with it.

What is Carb Cycling?

This diet aims to dose the intake of carbohydrates giving the maximum benefit and excluding them when they are not necessary. Various factors must be taken into account if you want to take this path. First you need to set a goal for your body composition. To get the physique they crave, many reduce carbohydrates during the diet, while adding them when it comes to building muscle. Another approach involves a higher intake of macronutrients during training and a lower one during off days.

You also need to take into account your own body fat, in this way you can create a correct carbohydrate cycle. Just know that the thinner you are, the more days or blocks of intake. Hormonal balance is also important, in fact by carrying out macronutrient refills during hypoglycidic diets the hibernation mechanism will be prevented. This is the slowing down of the peripheral activation of thyroid hormones. Finally, it is important to take into account the fact that, by being able to complete a nutritional program, you will obtain considerable psychological satisfaction.

A weekly diet can be divided into three ways. Two days will be devoted to a large amount of carbohydrates and another two to a lower amount. Finally, three days must have an even lower quantity than the previous ones. During this period, one must take into account the best foods to take. Among the former are whole grains, i.e. unmodified ones. Then there are the vegetables which will have to be different day by day, in this way they will take on many different vitamins and minerals. Fruit has many antioxidants and a low glycemic load and finally legumes rich in fiber and minerals.

