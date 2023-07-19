Home » Mashed peas, Daniela’s recipe, chosen among the best of MasterChef Argentina
Daniela made on Tuesday night, one of the dishes chosen among the best of the MasterChef Argentina season. He was praised by Germán Martitegui, and Wanda Nara also congratulated the participant who won a medal. His recipe was mashed peas.

From the Free Recipes site, they shared the step by step to do it:

Ingredients to make mashed peas

1/2 kilogram of peas (or peas) soaked overnight

1/2 onion chopped into cubes

1 carrot chopped into cubes

4 medium potatoes cut into cubes

Sal

How to make mashed peas

Prepare the ingredients for the dried pea puree recipe.

Put peas, carrots, onion and potatoes in the pot, cover with water and season with salt to taste. Cook over high heat for 30 minutes (or until everything is soft).

Once the ingredients for the pea and potato puree are cooked, let cool and pour into a blender or electric mixer.

Grind the pea puree well until you get the desired consistency.

Pour the pea and carrot puree into the same pot and heat to taste.

Source: Free Recipes


