Massimo Cavezzali, the cartoonist of Comix and Lupo Alberto died

Cartoonist Massimo Cavezzali has died at the age of 73. Born in Ravenna, in 1950, he was one of the most recurring signatures in successful publications dedicated to comics, such as The Griffon, Comix e Wolf Albertbetween the 80s and 90s. But his cartoons were also dear to the readers of Everything and Musicthe then weekly insert of Republic.

The duck Ava, Kika and his version of God are among the most beloved characters born from his pencil. Characteristic element of her little men is the big nose accompanied by huge eyes. Also noteworthy is her collaboration with Vasco Rossi of whom she also published an ironic comic book biography, Every time I’m Vascofor the publisher Coniglio.