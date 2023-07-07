massive march in support of school principal denounced for alleged verbal abuse

A massive march of teachers, fathers, mothers and students from the José Ingenieros primary school, was the support received by the director of that institution, separated days ago after a complaint by a group of mothers for alleged verbal abuse of students from sixth grade of the institution.

The call was made after noon this Friday at the corner of Santa Fe and José Ingenieros, where the school is located, in the heart of Villa María. After a symbolic hug to the place, a crowd marched around the Plaza Centenario, located in front.

There were also expressions from different people in support of “Hector coming back”, as girls, boys and teachers sang.

The manager who received the support of a large number of people is Héctor Godoy, with a long career in teaching, and shortly after retiring.

Regarding the reported incident, a woman reported that a few days ago there was an intervention by the director in a classroom in which last grade students were apparently not having a good behavior. The crossing of words would have led to a complaint from a group of mothers. Teachers say that there was a misinterpretation of the manager’s actions.

In any case, the decision to temporarily remove him from office followed.

A teacher from another school who joined the mobilization in solidarity with the director, commented to La Voz: “we are fed up with the violence with which children behave and with the justifications of parents, mistreating teachers all the time. For this reason, teachers from various schools have joined in this march”.

Regarding these situations of violence, the general secretary of the San Martín de la UEPC delegation, Carlos Andrada, told the Villa María radio station that working in front of the classrooms has become “risky and unsafe.”

For the teacher, some time ago “the magic between the family and the school broke down.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

