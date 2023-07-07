African parliamentarians meet in Rabat

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Chairs and Chairs of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees of the African Parliaments affirmed their unwavering commitment to the unity and integration of the African continent, through constructive and positive African legislative work that raises the multiple challenges facing our continent, in the works of the symposium that brought them together in the capital, Rabat, on the 6th and 07th of this month, on the topic : “African Parliamentary Cooperation in Light of Current Challenges”.

The parliamentarians stressed the essential role of our parliaments in promoting democracy, human rights, the state of right and law, and good governance.

The conferees stressed that African parliamentary cooperation constitutes a fundamental pillar of the efforts of the countries of the continent in confronting the challenges that the world is currently facing, which are posing with alarming intensity at the level of our continent, and this is especially related to the issue of food security and threats related to peace and security.

He also reminded the deputies that the food situation in Africa, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the deterioration of global security, is primarily a question of food sovereignty for a continent with nearly 600 million hectares of uncultivable arable land, in other words 60 percent of the world total. , and has the power to feed an entire planet

They considered that the food crisis, although it could be temporarily addressed through external assistance, could not be resolved sustainably except through a common African agricultural and food strategy that enables the optimal exploitation of the qualifications and privileges of all the countries and destinations of the continent.

African parliamentarians renewed their firm commitment to the values ​​of democracy and pluralism, and we stress the role of African parliaments in promoting sustainable development for the benefit of all the peoples of the continent. And the commitment of their parliaments to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their countries, and to the unity of the continent

The regular meeting called on the African Parliament to assume its noble responsibility as a channel of communication and consultation capable of uniting the peoples of the continent, and from here it is clear that joint action between governments is not sufficient alone to immunize the continent against security fragility.

The chairmen of the committees affirmed their continued mobilization, in their capacity as representatives of the foreign affairs and defense committees in their legislative institutions, with the aim of promoting and supporting joint African parliamentary action.

At the end of the symposium, the gathering proposed laying the foundations for an African forum for foreign affairs and defense committees, to be based in Rabat, to be held annually to discuss issues of common interest in order to achieve sustainable development for the African continent. Representatives from West, Central, East and South Africa as Deputy Secretary-General.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

