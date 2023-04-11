Due to a fire, activities in the Sucre Governorate were suspended on Tuesday, April 11.

Apparently on the third floor of the building there was a short circuit, where two offices of the administrative entity were involved.

Governor Héctor Espinosa, who was in activities after a vacation, announced the suspension of work this Tuesday afternoon.

At this time the authorities are already present in the area to mitigate the emergency, in the same way a review is carried out within the government facilities.

On the other hand, the complete evacuation of the building was taken as a preventive measure and a complete verification of the electronic system and machinery will be sought to avoid a new fire.